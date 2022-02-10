Olympians on track with Navy-themed sleds

By Peter Mallett

The Lookout Staff

It has been all over the news; Canada’s Olympic Bobsleigh and skeleton teams are at the 2022 Olympics with Navy-inspired sleds.

Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton partnered with the Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) to design a Second World War-era Admiralty Disruptive paint pattern for their sleds, similar to the current paint schemes on HMCS Regina and HMCS Moncton.

The design was unveiled January 20 in Halifax aboard the Arctic Offshore Patrol Ship the future HMCS Margaret Brooke by the ship’s captain, Cdr Nicole Robichaud. In Calgary, one of the sleds was displayed at the Ice House.

Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton has a long-standing relationship with the Canadian Armed Forces and previously had air force-themed designs on their sleds and participated in team building activities with both the Canadian Army and the Royal Canadian Air Force.

Bobsleigh Canada President Sarah Storey says Canada’s Olympians are tremendously proud to be associated with the RCN and its strong and honourable tradition of defending the country.

“Whether on ice or at sea, the distinction of putting on a Canadian uniform drives commitment to the training, preparation, perseverance, and teamwork required to perform under intense pressure while representing your country,” she says. “We are unified by the goal of making our team unstoppable and our country proud.”

RCN Public Affairs Multi-Media Producer Alex Kaldeway designed the new sleds alongside his manager Sabrina Nash.

“Designing a bobsled was unlike anything I had ever done before and this was my first opportunity to be part of Canada’s story at the Olympic Games,” Kaldeway says.

All of Team Canada’s sleds, monobob, two-person, four-person, and skeleton sleds are wrapped in the same design.

Canada’s bobsleigh and skeleton crews are competing at the 2022 Olympics at speeds of up to 120 kilometres. Training heats begin February 7 with Bobsleigh events starting February 10.

The Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton partnership with the Navy has been so natural because they have so much in common, says Jill Paquette, RCN Public Affairs.

“Whether they are at sea or on a sled, they represent Canadians from coast to coast to coast and are proud to wear the maple leaf on their uniform. This project gives a wonderful opportunity to show this connection and showcase both our athletes and the RCN to Canadians,” she says.

The relationship with the Olympians won’t end after the games as Bobsleigh and Skeleton competitors will be invited to sail on board HMCS Margaret Brooke later on in 2022, and the sailors will join the athletes in Whistler for a day at the track.