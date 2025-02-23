Occupational Analysis prepares RCN for the future

As part of its ongoing modernization efforts, the Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) is taking significant steps to ensure it is ready for the next generation of warships and technologies while maintaining the ability to meet the operational demands of its current fleet.

With the introduction of new warships, like the River-class destroyer, and the acquisition of Aegis Combat Systems, the RCN is conducting an Occupational Analysis (OA) to ensure it has the right personnel in the right roles to operate this technology.

This OA is focusing on eight Navy occupations:

Naval Warfare Officer (NWO)

Naval Combat Systems Engineers (NCS Eng)

Marine Systems Engineer (MS Eng),

Weapons Engineering Technician (W Eng Tech),

Naval Electronic Sensor Operator (NES OP),

Naval Communication and Information Systems Operator (NCI OP),

Sonar Operator (SONAR OP), and

Naval Communicator (Nav Comm)

What Does This Mean for You?

The outcome of this analysis will play a crucial role in defining the future of the RCN, affecting everything from job descriptions to career paths. Some key focus areas of the OA include:

Revised job descriptions: Reflecting the evolving technological requirements and operational needs.

Reflecting the evolving technological requirements and operational needs. Updated training programs: Ensuring personnel have the skills and knowledge required for the new equipment.

Ensuring personnel have the skills and knowledge required for the new equipment. Career path adjustments: Providing clear progression opportunities for personnel in these critical occupations.

Why is this necessary?

The introduction of innovative technologies, such as Aegis, and the changing operational environment necessitate a review of how we organize and employ our personnel and leverage the capabilities of our fleet.

What’s Next?

The OA team will be hosting stakeholder engagements and focus groups on both coasts and Naval Reserve Detachments early this summer. A decision brief on OA findings and options for occupations will be take place this December with the phased transition to the new occupation structure to be implemented over the next several years.

Want to Learn More?

