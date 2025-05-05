2025 CAF Sports Awards: Nominations now open

By PSP Halifax

The Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) Sports Program is once again seeking to honour the athletes, trainers, officials, volunteers, and supporters who help it thrive. Nominations for the 2025 CAF Sports Awards Ceremony are open until June 16, 2025, across a range of national categories.

Hall of Fame and Honour Roll

The CAF Sports Hall of Fame is the program’s highest honour, recognizing individuals who have brought fame to themselves and honour to the CAF through sport as elite competitors, coaches, officials, trainers or administrators in military or civilian programs. Nominees must have concluded their CAF sporting career. The CAF Sports Honour Roll is the second-highest distinction, acknowledging outstanding athletic achievement or leadership by CAF members past or present.

Dedication to CAF Sports

The Dedication to CAF Sports Award highlights individuals or groups who have consistently supported the development of CAF Sports, often behind the scenes. Nominees may be current or former CAF members, Non-Public Funds staff, civilians, or corporate partners.

Athlete, team, and staff recognition

The CAF Sports Achievement Awards recognize individual athletes who have excelled in CAF or civilian sport at the provincial, national, or international level. The CAF Team of the Year award goes to a team that has shown outstanding performance, sportsmanship, and impact on their community. Those who contribute behind the scenes are also set to be recognized, with the CAF Trainer of the Year category for dedication to athlete care and performance; and the CAF Official of the Year for professionalism and fairness in officiating.

Members of the local Defence community are encouraged to consider nominating colleagues in the Halifax area who have made a meaningful impact on the national stage.

For full nominating criteria and information on how to submit a nomination, visit https://cfmws.ca/sport-fitness-rec/sports/sports-awards/nomination-process.