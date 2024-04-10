Nominations sought for 2024 CAF Sports Awards

By CFMWS

The Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) Sports program is preparing to recognize athletes, coaches, officials, volunteers and others at the 2024 CAF Sports Awards Ceremony. Nominations are due by May 10, 2024 for the following national awards.

Hall of fame

The highest honour in the Sports Awards Program, the CAF Sports Hall of Fame recognizes inductees for bringing fame to themselves and honour to the CAF through their contributions to sport. They may be nominated as elite competitors, coaches, officials, trainers or administrators in a military or civilian sports program, or combination thereof. Serving and former members of the CAF may be nominated when they have concluded their military sporting career.

Honour Roll

The CAF Sports Honour Roll follows the Hall of Fame as the second-highest honour in the CAF Sports Awards Program. The award recognizes athletes, coaches, officials and administrators who have distinguished themselves through high-calibre athletic performance. Serving and former members of the CAF may be nominated for induction to the CAF Sports Honour Roll.

Dedication to CAF Sports

This award recognizes individuals or groups who have gone above and beyond to provide time, effort and support to the promotion and development of CAF Sports. Nominees may include current or former CAF members, Non Public Funds staff, civilians or corporate sponsors.

Outstanding Contribution Award

This award recognizes the contributions of a civilian who has gone above and beyond in their support to the CAF Sports Program over the past year.

For more information including full nominating criteria and official nomination forms, visit https://cfmws.ca/sport-fitness-rec/sports/sports-awards/nomination-process