New Year’s Fitness Challenge runs until February 22

By PSP Halifax

Have you been looking to get in better shape, improve your overall health, or just get moving? Whatever your fitness goals, the Forces in Training New Year’s Fitness Challenge is the perfect way to give yourself a head start.

This year’s program began on January 15, and participants have until February 16 to log attendance at 15 classes and earn a free Fitness Challenge t-shirt. There’s no registration required, simply earn stickers for each PSP class attended (not including unit PT sessions) until you reach 15 stickers. One sticker per class attended, with the exception of two stickers for Thursday’s 12:15 p.m. Mobility class, and Friday’s 12:15 p.m. Functional Fitness.



Each sticker earned is also good for one entry into a raffle draw for prizes like parking spots, trx fitness kits, heart-rate monitors, and more. There is a limit of 15 stickers per participant.

Visit https://cfmws.ca/sport-fitness-rec/fitness-training/military-fitness-training for class schedules and more information.