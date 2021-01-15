New Training Coordinator for CAFATP

By Canadian Armed Forces Sports,

A locally posted physiotherapist is the newest member of the Canadian Armed Forces Athletic Trainer Program (CAFATP). Captain Boriana (Bonnie) Stefanov is a Physiotherapy Officer currently posted to CF H Svcs C(A), and in a previous life, she was a NCM in the Canadian Scottish Regiment (Princess Mary’s) for over a decade before training to be a physiotherapist and transferring to the Regular Force.

Capt Stefanov became involved with CAFATP in 2015, and was the trainer for the CISM Men’s Volleyball Team for two years prior to her deployment on OP REASSURANCE in 2019. She assumed the CAFATP Training Coordinator position in early 2020, and is currently responsible for CAFATP course development and delivery, and the maintenance of training standards within the Program.

Congratulations to Capt Stefanov!