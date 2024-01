A number of newly-minted submariners aboard HMCS Windsor received their qualifications and dolphin badges from Windsor Commanding Officer LCdr Harrison Nguyen-Huynh during presentations before the holiday break. Bravo Zulu to Sub-Lieutenants Martin Hagen and Calum Robinson, Sailor 2nd Class Jeff Dufour, and Sailors 1st Class Zachary Conely, Malcom Lopes, Nicolas Nightingale-Ash, Darren Schmidt, and Gabriel Thibodeau.