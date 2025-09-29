New Security Response Vessels for CFB Halifax

The Base Operations team at Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Halifax recently added to its security response capabilities with the introduction of four brand new Waterborne Security Response Vessels (WSRVs).

Berthed alongside His Majesty’s Canadian Dockyard, these vessels will be used for waterborne security of the Dockyard and other CFB Halifax properties that border the Halifax Harbour and Bedford Basin. The WRSVs will enhance our capability and efficiency by allowing our members to be on the water longer, out of the weather, and comfortable for a longer period when called upon to support.

Training to safely and effectively operate the WRSVs is currently being rolled out across Canadian Fleet Atlantic, with 20 boatswains already trained and ready to provide waterborne security response if/when needed. Bravo Zulu!