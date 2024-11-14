New players welcome for CFB Halifax Women’s Hockey

The CFB Halifax Women’s Hockey program is on the lookout for potential players for the upcoming 2024/2025 hockey season. The base is now home to both the CFB Halifax Mariners women’s team (competitive) and the Kraken women’s hockey team (developmental). Organizers note players will benefit from organized practices with dedicated coaching, as well as free registration to the Nova Scotia Women’s Hockey League, where both teams play in different skill divisions.

Players may also get the opportunity to represent CFB Halifax at regional and national CAF hockey tournaments. During the 2023/2024 season, the Mariners women’s team won a national silver medal, facing off against CFB Valcartier in the finals. Women’s hockey is open to all Regular Force members and Reservists, regardless of skill level – no previous hockey experience is required! For the Mariners team, contact Annalies.Beumer@forces.gc.ca; for the Kraken developmental team, contact Alexis.Brewer2@forces.gc.ca.