New Lighting Installed at Fleet Maintenance Facility Cape Scott

By FMF Cape Scott

Real Property Operations Section (Halifax) (RPOS(H)) recently completed a lighting retrofit project at Fleet Maintenance Facility Cape Scott (FMFCS) at CFB Halifax (D200). This is a massive 365,000 sq ft building in the heart of the Dockyard at CFB Halifax responsible for maintaining the readiness of the Navy’s East Coast fleet. The project saw the installation of more than 300 high bay LED lights as well as 60 smaller LED tube lights in some of the smaller work rooms. It replaced the previous lighting on a 1-for-1 basis, replacing older style metal halide, high pressure sodium, and fluorescent lights. Project scoping began in July 2019 and the project was completed in March 2022.

The purpose of this project was to respond to several complaints from the building occupants about low lighting levels in the workshop areas. The photos included in this article clearly show the lighting level improvements made following the completion of the project. A secondary goal was to reduce the electricity consumption and costs of the building by installing the most energy efficient LEDs.

With the completion of the project, the building is projected to save 592,010 kWh per year. This correlates to greenhouse gas (GHG) savings of approximately 357 tonnes of CO2 equivalent per year, or the equivalent of about 78 cars off the road.

In terms of financial savings, this project will save DND approximately $67,800 per year in electricity costs. The project received $72,850 in incentives from Efficiency Nova Scotia (ENS). After accounting for the incentives and the annual electricity savings, the project will have a payback period of approximately 6 years.

Nick Horne, an Industrial Project Officer who works at D200, offered the following feedback on the lighting improvements:

“The D200 High Bay Lighting project has been viewed as a resounding success from a production standpoint at FMFCS. In speaking with trades people on the shop floors, it has exponentially increased their ability to accomplish their work. Prior to the LED upgrade, many trades had the need to have supplemental lighting at their work stations. The LED upgrade has made most of the localized work lights redundant and no longer in use. In addition, the lighting is silent and the constant buzzing and warm up time from the previous lighting system is a thing of the past. Overall, FMFCS could not be happier with the outcome of the D200 High Bay Lighting Project upgrade. CFB Halifax and other DND installations would greatly benefit from this being implemented at their facilities as well.”

We would like to thank everyone involved in this project. Your hard work and dedication have gone a long way in improving the work environment and decreasing electricity use at D200. If you have any questions or would like more information about the project, please contact Mike Petrosoniak (Energy Manager for CFB Halifax) at MPetrosoniak@efficiencyns.ca.