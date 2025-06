There’s a new Commanding Officer leading the Royal Canadian Navy unit tasked with developing and refining maritime warfare doctrine, tactics, and procedures. A Change of Command ceremony on June 19 saw Capt(N) Adrian Armitage (left) step into the role as new CO of the Canadian Forces Maritime Warfare Centre. Also pictured are outgoing CO Capt(N) Blair Brown (right) and Commodore Jason Armstrong (middle), Director General of Naval Forces Development.