New Honorary Colonel appointed at 12 Wing

An investiture ceremony on July 12 saw 12 Wing Shearwater welcome its newest Honorary Colonel to the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) family. Honorary Colonel (HCol) Joyce Carter was appointed to the new role by Colonel (Col) David Holmes, 12 Wing Commander. HCol Carter is the President and CEO of the Halifax International Airport Authority and a past Chair of the Canadian Airports Council – she was named one of Canada’s 100 most powerful women in 2023 by the Women’s Executive Network.



“Honorary Colonel Carter is especially positioned for this role, in fact, I first advocated for Joyce to be an Honorary Colonel when I was the Commanding Officer of 423 Maritime Helicopter Squadron in 2015. I was extremely pleased to learn that she was going to be our next 12 Wing Honorary Colonel,” Col Holmes said.