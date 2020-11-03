New CT scanner at CF H Svcs C (A)

New CT scanner officially open for business

By Virginia Beaton,

Trident Staff

Canadian Forces Health Services Centre (Atlantic) (CF H Svcs C (A)) held the ribbon cutting ceremony for its new CT scanner on Friday, October 23.

“I fought hard to get it,” LCol Heudes, Commanding Officer of CF H Svcs C (A), told the audience at the ceremony. She stated that the scanner will enhance patient care and the clinic. Additionally, the scanner, which is containerized and located in the parking lot of the medical clinic at Stadacona, is deployable in support of 1 Canadian Field Hospital Operations.

“This would not have been possible without the help of many individuals,” LCol Heudes emphasized. She thanked Maj Danielle Stacey, the Director of Pharmacy Services at CF H Svcs C (A), for her part in the acquisition of the scanner. “She took this project and ran with it, and made it happen,” said LCol Heudes.

LCol Heudes thanked many members of the clinic staff, including Medical Radiology technicians, and noted that the first patient was due for a scan on Monday, October 26.

“It’s incredible the way that so many people were able to come together and make this happen, said Capt(N) Sean Williams, Base Commander CFB Halifax. “Well done, everyone.”

LCol Heudes also singled out Kelly Marchand and Todd Nauss of the Real Property Operations Unit (Atlantic) for their help. In acknowledgement of their assistance in bringing the CT scanner to CF H Svcs S (A), each man received the Commanding Officer’s Commendation.

Following the ribbon cutting, LCol Heudes invited those present to take a tour of the scanner and learn more about its capacity.