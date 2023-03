The graduates of Primary Leadership Qualification Course 0523 gathered for a group photo following their graduation ceremony on March 7 at the Stadacona drill shed building S120. Bravo Zulu to all graduates, including MS Lyndon Eustache, seen here, who was presented with the PLQ Veterans award by Fleet Chief CPO1 Caval Shebib during the ceremony. The award is given to the candidate who best demonstrates the values of the CAF Ethos (duty, loyalty, integrity, and courage).