New Coxswain for HMCS Toronto 

His Majesty’s Canadian Ship (HMCS) Toronto welcomed a new Coxswain during a Change of Appointment ceremony on March 25. The outgoing Coxswain, Chief Petty Officer 1st Class (CPO1) Conrad Johnson, bid farewell to the ship’s company, while incoming Coxswain CPO1 Lynn Cassidy stepped into the important role. The ceremony was held at the Sea King Club at 12 Wing Shearwater, as HMCS Toronto is currently working out of the Shearwater shore office. Pictured from left, CPO1 Johnson, HMCS Toronto Commanding Officer Commander Adrian Armitage, and CPO1 Cassidy.