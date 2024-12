A Change of Appointment ceremony held aboard HMCS Glace Bay on November 29 saw the ship welcome new Coxswain PO1 Shawn Leveque, who takes over the role from PO1 Robert Sinclair, who helped lead the ship through a recent four-month Operation Reassurance deployment. PO1 Leveque is seen here speaking to colleagues for the first time as Glace Bay’s new Coxswain.