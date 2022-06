Vice-Admiral Angus Topshee assumed leadership of the Royal Canadian Navy from Vice-Admiral Craig Baines, during the Commander Royal Canadian Navy Change of Command at Her Majesty’s Canadian Dockyard Halifax, NJ Jetty on May 30. The Chief of the Defence Staff, General Wayne Eyre, presided over the ceremony. Left to right: Vice-Admiral Angus Topshee, General Wayne Eyre and Vice-Admiral Craig Baines.