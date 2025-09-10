New Commander for CFB Halifax BLog as preparation for future fleet continues

By Nathan Stone,

Trident Staff

The Base Logistics (BLog) team has had a busy year preparing for the future of the Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) while providing critical support to operations at home and abroad.

Amidst the bustle, a new commanding officer is stepping in to lead the BLog team through the next phase of preparations to supply Canada’s future fleet of River-class destroyers.

Commander (Cdr) Audrey Rivera was appointed as BLog’s new CO at a Change of Appointment ceremony in the heart of the department’s operations inside the BLog warehouse at His Majesty’s Canadian Dockyard on August 22.

“Logistics may not always be visible, but it is indispensable. Without your tireless work, ships would not sail, aircraft would not launch, and our forces would not endure,” Cdr Rivera told her new staff during an opening address.

The task of overseeing BLog at Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Halifax, Canada’s largest military base, is complex. The BLog team oversees numerous vital functions that keep the base and fleet operational, including ship maintenance, inventory and supply administration, and monetary management.

On top of the day-to-day responsibilities, Cdr Rivera will be working with her team to prepare for the RCN’s transition from its current fleet of Halifax-class frigates to the future River-class destroyers.

The outgoing BLog head, Cdr Galeung Lau, began that transitional work.

Cdr Lau made special mention of the accomplishments of his team in preparing for the future.

“As I reflect over the last year and the things we accomplished, in particular the warehouse optimization and the great work we’ve been doing to get ready for the future fleet, it’s been wonderful.”

He thanked the BLog staff for their hard work and said that the progress they made together was a foundation for future success.

“The seeds are planted, and they’re going to take root.”

The River-class is expected to enter service in the early 2030s, and though much work remains to be done in preparation, Cdr Rivera stressed that those responsibilities would not distract from BLog’s commitment to maintaining the Navy’s current readiness.

“Everything we do must be focused on enabling operations with reliability and responsiveness. Whether supporting daily activities on base, responding to emergencies at home, or preparing for international deployments, our organization must always be ready to deliver,” the new CO said.