New Command team welcomed to HMCS Kingston

The Naval Museum of Halifax played host to two significant naval ceremonies on August 31, as HMCS Kingston welcomed both a new Commanding Officer and a new Coxswain. The top photo shows the Change of Appointment ceremony, with outgoing CPO2 Josée Monette (left), Cdr Jason Knowles, Kingston’s Commanding Officer, and incoming Coxn PO1 Jason Gosby. The bottom photo shows the Change of Command Ceremony, which saw Cdr Knowles (left) pass the baton to incoming CO LCdr Jeff Smith, with the Commander of Canadian Fleet Atlantic, Commodore Trevor MacLean, presiding.