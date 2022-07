Canada’s Atlantic Fleet has a new Fleet Chief Petty Officer as part of its command team. CPO1 Cavel Shebib took over the CANFLTLANT appointment from outgoing chief CPO1 Jamie Haas. CPO1 Shebib is pictured here alongside the current MARLANT Chief Petty Officer, CPO1 Alena Mondelli, and CFB Halifax Base Chief CPO1 Fraser Beazley. From left, CPO1 Mondelli, CPO1 Shebib, and CPO1 Beazley.