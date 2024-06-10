New capability trialed in Halifax

One of the Royal Canadian Navy’s newest pieces of equipment was spotted in Halifax harbour recently. Representatives from Navamar, the builder of the Sea to Shore Connector platform, joined RCN members for sea trials on May 31. The Sea to Shore connector is a component of the Joint Support Ship (JSS) project; the modular, self-propelled barge can be stored inside the JSS, then assembled and deployed as needed to move large quantities of equipment, stores or people to and from shore when a suitable jetty isn’t available. The Navy is receiving four Sea to Shore Connectors, with two set for each coast.