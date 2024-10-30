New app provides CAF members easy and secure access to compensation and benefits

By DND

Active CAF Regular Force and Reserve Force members, the new mobile CAF Compensation and Benefits (C&B) smartphone application (app) is now live. The app allows you to securely view your pay statements in a few easy steps, and without logging onto the DWAN. Starting in 2025, it will also allow you to view your income statement(s) (T4/RL-1).

Available in both official languages, and by employing a secure D365 account for each user, the CAF C&B App uses internet access, the user’s own Internet Service Provider (ISP), and Apple and Google notification servers. Users’ security is protected through a two-level authentication; you will need to log on to your D365 account for an initial verification.

Keep your eye out for additional secure tools the CAF C&B App will offer in coming months, including the imminent Reserve Time Management (RTM) feature. This component of the app will enable Reservists to simplify much of their pay administration, including viewing their schedules and checking in for parade nights in lieu of signing a pay sheet.

The CAF is continuously striving to be innovative with compensation and benefits tools that are practical and responsive for CAF members. Modernizing our pay and time management systems in the direction of mobile applications is one part of that CAF commitment to the future.

The CAF C&B App is now free and available for download from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.