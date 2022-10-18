NDWCC Kick-off at Stadacona

On October 4, CFB Halifax hosted the Halifax region National Defence Workplace Charitable Campaign (NDWCC) Kick-off BBQ at Stadacona. It was a gorgeous fall day, perfect for an outdoor barbecue and live music, and the launch of our local campaign season! We would like to thank all the local Defence Team members who participated, the units that helped organize this event, our collaborators United Way and Health Partners as well as the Stadacona Band of the Royal Canadian Navy. Your contributions are much appreciated – they will help uplift local charities and support our communities in need!

The NDWCC – as part of the Government of Canada Workplace Charitable Campaign – is a charitable giving option developed exclusively for federal public servants and federal retirees. The NDWCC provides Defence Team members with a direct line to donate to over 86,500 charities, including numerous organizations with strong ties to Canada’s military. The NDWCC campaign in the Halifax region, organized in collaboration with United Way Halifax each fall, is part of the local Defence Team’s commitment to making a substantial and positive social impact in our neighbourhoods and communities. For more information: NDWCC 2022 CCMTDN | Trident Newspaper.

