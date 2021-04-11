News Photo

NBP training aboard HMCS Halifax

SNMG1

HMCS Halifax conducts advanced Naval Boarding Party small arms training on the flight deck on March 26 while sailing with Standing NATO Maritime Group 1 (SNMG1) in the Baltic. The team trains with a focus on safely and effectively operating firearms in response to various tactical scenarios. Halifax is currently the flagship of SNMG1, and the task group recently participated in a three-day exercise with Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group 1, which is currently under the command of The Netherlands.

 