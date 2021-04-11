NBP training aboard HMCS Halifax

HMCS Halifax conducts advanced Naval Boarding Party small arms training on the flight deck on March 26 while sailing with Standing NATO Maritime Group 1 (SNMG1) in the Baltic. The team trains with a focus on safely and effectively operating firearms in response to various tactical scenarios. Halifax is currently the flagship of SNMG1, and the task group recently participated in a three-day exercise with Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group 1, which is currently under the command of The Netherlands.