Navy Divers surface across HRM for Christmas Daddies

Members of Fleet Diving Unit (Atlantic) (FDU(A)) are ready to canvas the community in support of the annual Christmas Daddies telethon. After fundraising through the Navy Divers 50K Run earlier this fall, the campaign continues with fundraising “hotspots” planned for the day of the telethon itself — Saturday, December 6.

“We have eight different hotspot locations throughout HRM, where you will see our members from Fleet Diving Unit (Atlantic). We will be there with our water jugs and signs, collecting donations. You can come by and donate. If you can’t make it out, you can donate on our GoFundMe page,” says S1 Sam Phillips, FDU(A)’s coordinator for this year’s run and fundraising initiative. “We want to give back to the community, and the Christmas Daddies Telethon allows us to do that, by raising funds for less fortunate families and children in the Maritimes. That’s why we love this; 43 years now, and hopefully many more years to come.”

Find the Navy Divers at the following hotspots from 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. on December 6.

The Agency Real Estate Brokerage – 5546 Kaye St, Halifax

Lululemon Halifax – 5445 Spring Garden Rd, Halifax

Chebucto Landing, Halifax Waterfront

Alderney Landing, Dartmouth

Mic Mac Mall, Dartmouth

Sobeys Fall River – 3290 Highway #2

Sobeys – 60 Tacoma Drive, Dartmouth