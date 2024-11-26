Navy Divers keep up Christmas Daddies fundraising efforts following 50K run

By Trident Staff

While runners from Fleet Diving Unit (Atlantic) (FDU(A)) completed the annual Navy Divers 50K Run earlier this month, their 2024 campaign in support of the Christmas Daddies telethon is far from over.

This year’s Christmas Daddies, the 61st edition, is set for December 7, and until then, FDU(A) will be continuing to raise funds for less fortunate children across the Maritimes, both on their GoFundMe page and in person at designated community “Hotspots” on telethon day.

The unit changed the structure of this year’s event, moving the run itself away from the day of the Christmas Daddies telethon to allow full participation. They also opened the run to the public this year to emphasize the campaign’s community-spirit.

“In previous years, we would always have our whole unit supporting, which is fantastic, but we had to split them up for different tasks. This way, we were able to have everybody participate in the run, and on the day of the telethon, we’ll have everybody out at the Hotspots fundraising,” said Sailor 1st Class Mike Burke, one of FDU(A)’s organizers behind this year’s campaign.

The divers completed the 50-kilometre relay-style run on November 9, running a course that took them from the Shearwater Flyer Trail, along the picturesque Salt Marsh to Seaforth, and back. On December 7, they’ll be back out in the community collecting donations.

“The end goal is all about raising money for Christmas Daddies and for the kids, so hopefully this allows us to raise even more.”

The Hotspots were introduced as a way for the Divers to further connect with the public, explain the history and goals of the Navy Divers Run, and collect some in-person donations. The idea has proven successful, and the number of Hotspots has increased each year. This year, with more members of the team free to take part, even more locations have been added.

Divers will be found on December 7, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Hotspot locations including:

Spring Garden Road (Lululemon)

Grafton Street (Halifax Memorial Library)

Halifax Waterfront (Chebucto Landing)

Halifax Shopping Centre (Lululemon)

Sobeys Fall River

Bedford Commons

Sunnyside Mall, Bedford

Alderney Landing, Dartmouth

Mic Mac Mall

Portland Street Atlantic Super Store

The initiative and support from FDU(A) to Christmas Daddies has now been going strong for more than 40 years. S1 Burke said the longevity of the connection is a point of pride for the unit, as is the accumulation of more than $380,000 in donations since 1983.

The event may continue to evolve in the future as the unit looks to further involve the wider community and bring in as many donations as possible, but the commitment to Christmas Daddies and local kids will remain constant, S1 Burke said.

“Everybody loves being a part of this. Our community supports us every day, all year long, so we’re always very proud to be able to give back in this way. Christmas Daddies is part of what keeps us busy around the holiday season and we always make it a priority.”

For more information and to make a donation, visit https://www.christmasdaddies.org/continue-support/.