Naval Reservists compete at Cross-Country World Championship

From left, Master Sailor (MS) Anthony Dionne from HMCS Montcalm, MS Bailey Toupin from HMCS Malahat, and Lt(N) Michael Bergeron from HMCS Queen Charlotte are all Naval Reservists who represented the CAF at the World military cross-country championship in Beja, Portugal, from October 10 – 14. The eight-person CAF team was up against runners from 34 different countries at the event. Early results saw the men’s team place 14th overall in the team competition, while the women placed 13th. Individual times included 37:16 for Lt(N) Bergeron and 36m07sec for MS Dionne in the men’s race (10km), and 35:55 for MS Toupin in the women’s race (8km).