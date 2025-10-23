Naval Reserve divers build skills through summer OJE program

By PO1 Ray Kenny

This summer, Port Inspection Divers (PIDs) from across Canada traded desks for dive gear as part of the Naval Reserve’s PID On-the-Job Experience (OJE) Program in St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, from June 13th from August 7th, 2025.

Over the course of the program, divers demonstrated precision, endurance and the teamwork needed for underwater operations. These capabilities are a critical part of the Royal Canadian Navy’s (RCN) commitment to readiness, to support tasks on everything from infrastructure security to environmental response and discovery.

“This isn’t just a summer training activity,” says Commander Dave Botting, Commanding Officer, PID OJE, “It’s a vital investment in our people and our readiness. Every dive helps build confidence, technical skill, and teamwork, all of which translate directly to our operational capability.”

The Summer Employment Program, held annually, is a cornerstone of the Naval Reserve’s ongoing effort to provide meaningful, skills-based employment to sailors during the summer months.

Participants received instruction in underwater inspections, maintenance, recovery operations, and diving safety protocols. These skills are essential for supporting the RCN’s mission, whether that means inspecting ship hulls, recovering equipment, or conducting search and rescue support.

Divers also tested the Shark Marine Underwater Navigator, which helps detect objects on the seabed and assists with navigation in near-zero visibility.

The ability to test new equipment allows our Naval Reserve divers to be leaders in this capability within the Naval Reserve and the RCN. The PID OJE Program highlights one of the most challenging and rewarding trades in the Naval Reserve, offering valuable experiences to participants. Interested members are encouraged to speak with their chain of command to participate in future training and help carry this capability forward.