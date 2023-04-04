Naval Reserve at Montreal City Hall

To celebrate the creation of HMCS Donnacona on March 14, 1923, the crew held a colour ceremony at Montreal City Hall. Donnacona was honoured to welcome City Council President Martine Musau Muele, City Councillor Sterling Downey and Commodore Marta Mulkins, former Commander of the Naval Reserve, to mark the centennial of Canada’s first Naval Reserve unit.

We pay tribute to a century of service by citizen sailors, from the first Montreal half-company of the Royal Canadian Naval Volunteer Reserve (RCNVR) in the post-First World War era, through HMCS Cartier and HMCS Montréal in the Second World War, to HMCS Donnacona, which combined the English and French sailors into one unit in 1943.