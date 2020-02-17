Naval Museum officially opens new exhibit

The Naval Museum of Halifax held a launch event for its newest exhibit, titled North of 60, on January 16. The exhibit explores the history of RCN and Government of Canada operations in the Arctic, with ship models, artifacts, photos, documents and more. Members of the public, veterans, Formation leadership, and plenty of sailors were all in attendance, including many who will make up the eventual commissioning crew of HMCS Harry DeWolf, the first of the Navy’s new Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ships.