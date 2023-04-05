Naval Experience Program – a new recruitment opportunity

Starting today, the Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) is launching a new recruitment program to give Canadians the opportunity to experience the Navy as a sailor on a one-year contract and provide them with exposure to a variety of naval trades before deciding if a career in the Navy is the right fit for them.

“The Navy offers Canadians the opportunity to see the world while serving their country. It also provides stability, job security, benefits, paid education and training, lifelong friendships, adventure, and more. Life in the Navy can be demanding and challenging at times – it is not for everyone and that’s why the new Naval Experience Program gives participants the chance to experience life in the Navy, for one year, no strings attached. The program also allows the Navy to assess the suitability of the new participants and offer them career choices based on their success,” says Vice-Admiral Angus Topshee, Commander Royal Canadian Navy.