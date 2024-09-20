NATO strengthens electronic warfare capabilities during Exercise Dynamic Guard

By NATO Allied Maritime Command

Standing NATO Maritime Group Two (SNMG2) led an electronic warfare and anti-ship missile defence exercise, known as Dynamic Guard, in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Crete in Greece from September 2 to 6, 2024.

Dynamic Guard is designed to provide Allied units with the opportunity to test, train and enhance the techniques required to operate in a degraded or denied electronic warfare environment.

NATO Joint Electronic Warfare Core Staff (JEWCS) supported the exercise, providing specialist knowledge and equipment to generate a realistic electronic warfare scenario.

Nearly 1,000 personnel, ships and aircraft took part, including SNMG2’s ships, comprised of flagship His Majesty’s Canadian Ship (HMCS) Charlottetown, along with Spanish Navy Ship ESPS Cristobal Colon and Turkish ship TCG Yildirim. German Navy frigate FGS Hamburg participated along with HS Hydra, HS Rhodos, and HS Grigoropoulos from the Hellenic Navy. A British Falcon DA-20 aircraft and Hellenic Air Force F16 Fighting Falcon acted in conjunction with specialist electronic warfare equipment fitted by JEWCS to HS Rhodos to simulate a range of realistic threats against which to test the response of the Allied ships.

NATO warships are equipped with complex sensors and communication equipment, all of which rely on use of the electro-magnetic spectrum to function correctly. The exercise simulated an adversary employing sensors and jammers in both ships and aircraft to detect the Allied ships, degrade their capabilities, and then attack them with anti-ship missiles. The ships in turn had to demonstrate the ability to identify threats, react to the hostile electronic warfare measures, and then defend themselves and the wider task group.

“Exercise Dynamic Guard provides opportunities for SNMG2 to validate our training, knowledge and expertise in electronic warfare and anti-ship missile defence,” said Royal Canadian Navy Commodore Matthew Coates, Commander of SNMG2. “By working together in complex scenarios, we sharpen our strategic agility, refine our tactical skills, and strengthen the bonds of alliance that ensure our collective security. This exercise not only reinforces our readiness but also reaffirms our commitment to peace and stability”

SNMG2 is a multinational, integrated maritime force made up of vessels permanently available to NATO to perform different tasks ranging from exercises to support of operations. They also help to establish Alliance presence, demonstrate solidarity, conduct routine diplomatic visits to different countries, support partner engagement and provide a variety of maritime military capabilities to ongoing operations.

SNMG2 remains at high readiness, operating in the Mediterranean Sea.