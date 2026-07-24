NATO ships strengthen transatlantic partnership during Halifax port visit

By NATO Maritime Command

Four ships from Standing NATO Maritime Group One (SNMG1) visited Halifax, Nova Scotia, reinforcing NATO’s enduring transatlantic partnership and commitment to maritime cooperation.

The group comprised BNS Leopold I (Belgium), HMCS Ville de Québec (Canada), FGS Sachsen (Germany) and HNoMS Fridtjof Nansen (Norway).

The port visit marked an important milestone for SNMG1, as flagship responsibilities transferred from FGS Sachsen to the Royal Canadian Navy frigate HMCS Ville de Québec, as the German frigate began her return passage to Germany.

Before sailing, Commodore Ingham and her staff hosted a Force Reception welcoming military leaders, civic representatives and distinguished guests on board to celebrate the strong partnership between Allied nations and NATO’s enduring commitment to maritime security. They then bid a final farewell to the ship’s company, thanking them for their professionalism, dedication and unwavering support throughout their time as the SNMG1 flagship.

During a formal ceremony alongside in Halifax, the SNMG1 Commander’s flag was raised aboard HMCS Ville de Québec, signifying the official transfer of flagship duties. The UK-led battle staff, commanded by Royal Navy Commodore Maryla Ingham, subsequently embarked aboard the Canadian frigate, ensuring a seamless transition and continued operational effectiveness for the Task Group.

Commander Ingham said:

“We are delighted to strengthen our integration with the Canadians, with whom we share many bonds, both historically and through our membership of NATO. The seamless transition into a new Flagship is a testament to the interoperability of NATO Navies and the strength of the transatlantic relationship upon which NATO was founded.”

The ships of Standing NATO Maritime Group One (SNMG1) are operating under CTF Atlantic, a NATO command structure responsible for coordinating Allied maritime forces across the Atlantic area.

Vice Admiral Juan Bautista Pérez Puig, Commander of the Spanish Maritime Forces Headquarters (SPMARFOR), has assumed command of Task Force Atlantic from July 2026 to 30 June 2027. As part of this responsibility, CTF Atlantic oversees NATO maritime forces operating in the North Atlantic, including Standing NATO Maritime Group One (SNMG1) and Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group One (SNMCMG1).

The task force reflects NATO’s continued focus on maintaining maritime security, strengthening Allied presence, and ensuring the readiness of forces operating across the Alliance’s northern flank.