The Survivors’ Flag was raised on HMC ships, at CFB Halifax Headquarters, and at the 12 Wing Shearwater main gate on Friday, November 27 as part of Defence Team activities marking the upcoming National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on September 30.

On September 30 the Survivors’ Flag will be flown at half-mast at CFB Halifax HQ and 12 Wing Shearwater.

On October 1, the Mi’kmaq Grand Council flag will be flown at CFB Halifax HQ and 12 Wing Shearwater in recognition of Treaty Day. This day marks the beginning of Mi’kmaq History Month in Nova Scotia.