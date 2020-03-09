NA Indigenous Games 2020 Volunteer Launch

On February 21, CFB Halifax Base Commander Capt(N) David Mazur, Defence Aboriginal Advisory Group Champion Capt(N) Matt Bowen and other CAF/DND representatives attended the North American Indigenous Games 2020 Volunteer Launch at City Hall. The North American Indigenous Games is a multi-sport and cultural celebration showcasing Indigenous athletes from across North America. This year, the Games will take place in Halifax from July 12-18 and will welcome over 5,000 athletes, coaches and team staff from 765 Indigenous nations across North America, making it the largest multi-sport event ever hosted in Atlantic Canada. NAIG is currently recruiting 3000 volunteers from Halifax and surrounding areas: our Defence Team members, their families and friends are encouraged to explore the many volunteer opportunities available during these Games. For more details, go to https://naig2020.com/volunteer