Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, visited MARLANT Headquarters on April 28 to meet with members of the team. Dr. Strang was presented with a coin by RAdm Brian Santarpia, Commander MARLANT and JTFA, and Formation Chief CPO1 Tom Lizotte, to show gratitude for his role in ensuring the safety of Nova Scotians and members of the Defence Team during the COVID-19 pandemic.