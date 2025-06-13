Multi-national naval exercise to take place off the coast of Nova Scotia

By DND

Exercise CUTLASS FURY 2025 (Ex CF25) will take place from June 9 to 18, 2025 off the coast of Halifax, Nova Scotia. This strategic initiative will bring together a diverse array of military forces from across Canada and around the world to enhance collective defence capabilities, strengthen maritime security, and foster international cooperation.

Ex CF25, led by Canada, will feature the Canadian Atlantic Fleet alongside joint elements of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF), and Allied Forces from the United States, the United Kingdom, and Denmark. The focus will be on anti-submarine warfare and air-maritime integration, aiming to refine warfighting skills and improving interoperability among participating forces.

This exercise underscores Canada’s commitment to global security and its role as a reliable defence partner on the international stage. By participating in Ex CF25, Canada and its allies will demonstrate their readiness to address complex security challenges collaboratively, promoting stability and peace worldwide.

“Exercise CUTLASS FURY 2025 showcases the RCN’s unwavering commitment to operational excellence and international collaboration, and we are thrilled to be working alongside our allies to bolster our collective security. This Canadian-led exercise will not only highlight our advanced capabilities but also reinforce the importance of unity and cooperation in addressing complex global security challenges. Through Ex CUTLASS FURY 2025, we will demonstrate operational excellence, a culture of continuous improvement, and refine tactics and procedures for future operations,” said Rear-Admiral Josée Kurtz, Commander of Maritime Forces Atlantic and Joint Task Force Atlantic.

“This exercise is vital for enhancing our tactical capabilities and fortifying our partnerships. The dedication and professionalism of our forces will be prominently showcased as we engage in realistic training environments designed to improve our overall effectiveness. CUTLASS FURY 2025 provides an invaluable opportunity for continuous improvement, allowing us to refine our strategies and tactics while strengthening bonds with our Allies and defence partners,” added Commodore Jacob French, Commander of Canadian Fleet Atlantic