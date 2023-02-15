MSVU event: Changing Military Culture Through True Stories

The Transforming Military Cultures (TMC) Network at Mount Saint Vincent University (www.msvu.ca/tmc) will be hosting their first annual symposium, Military Culture Change Beyond the Checkbox, in Halifax this week. They will be welcoming Dr. Kelly S. Thompson, author of Girls Need Not Apply: Field Notes from the Forces, for a free public keynote lecture on campus on Friday, February 17, 2023, at 4:30pm called Changing Military Culture Through True Stories.

For more information on TMC Network events, visit https://www.msvu.ca/research-at-the-mount/centres-and-institutes/transforming-military-cultures-network/news-and-events/