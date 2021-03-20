MS Remi Ducharme named RCN’s 2020 Exceptional Sailor and Centennial Cup recipient

By RCN Public Affairs,

Master Sailor (MS) Remi Ducharme, currently serving onboard Her Majesty’s Canadian Ship (HMCS) Kingston, has been named the Royal Canadian Navy’s (RCN) 2020 Exceptional Sailor and Centennial Cup recipient.

His nomination letter states that MS Ducharme’s “work ethic, positive attitude and duty to serve embody the traits that all members of the Canadian Armed Forces should demonstrate, making him an exceptional sailor.”



MS Ducharme, who is based in Halifax, received his award March 1 via video conference call from Chief Petty Officer 1st Class Dave Steeves, the RCN Command Chief Petty Officer, on behalf of Vice-Admiral Craig Baines, Commander RCN. Representatives from the Navy League of Canada and Lockheed Martin were also in attendance.



The Weapons Engineering Technician, who held the rank of Sailor 1st Class at the time of his nomination, has since been promoted to his current rank. He received the nomination for his invaluable contributions while serving in his former ship, HMCS Charlottetown, which included his consistent professionalism and expertise on the job. He is also a community volunteer, including at Halifax’s Camp Hill Veterans’ Hospital, for the local Battle of Britain and 75th Anniversary of D-Day celebrations, as a mentor and instructor in the CF Aboriginal Entry Program, in the ship’s Run for Wishes in PEI campaign (which raised over $26,000 for the Children’s Wish Foundation), and for organizing the ship’s Family Beach Day.



A fully bilingual sailor, MS Ducharme was selected for several Recruiter for a Day events in Montreal and Rimouski, Que., where he promoted the Navy and answered questions from potential recruits. With his technical background, he was even able to fix problems the recruiting team had with their presentation equipment, ensuring the event could continue without incident.



MS Ducharme has also demonstrated his adaptability, accepting a temporary transfer to another ship to fill in during a crew shortage while that ship was on exercise.



Congratulations MS Ducharme on a job well done!