The CFB Halifax Mariners women’s slo-pitch team have kept the winning ways going, capturing the gold medal and championship trophy after the CAF Atlantic Regional Slo-Pitch Championship, held August 14-18 in Dartmouth. The Mariners faced off against the Gagetown Warriors in the championship game. The win means both the women’s and men’s Mariners teams will be representing the Atlantic Region at CAF Nationals. Both the women’s and men’s tournaments are set for September 9-12 at CFB Borden.