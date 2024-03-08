News Photo More highlights from Operation Caribbe 2024-03-08 12:29 His Majesty’s Canadian Ship Margaret Brooke berthed alongside the Port of Miami during Operation Caribbe on January 28. COMBAT CAMERA A member of HMCS Margaret Brooke stands watch on the bridge during Operation Caribbe on January 31 in the Caribbean Sea. COMBAT CAMERA Sailors aboard HMCS Margaret Brooke, along with members of the embarked Law Enforcement Detachment of the United States Coast Guard, utilize the Multi-Role Rescue Boat to transfer seized illicit drugs on February 7. COMBAT CAMERA A Weapon Engineering Technician of HMCS Margaret Brooke verifies operating components of the 25 millimeter Mk 38 machine gun system while at sea on February 2. COMBAT CAMERA ShareFacebookTwitterEmailPrint