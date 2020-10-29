Mooseheads CAF Appreciation carries on

Mooseheads honour this season’s first Star of the Game participants

By CFB Halifax Public Affairs,

On October 1, members of the Halifax Mooseheads hockey organization awarded five members of our local Defence Team with special jerseys to kick off their 2020-2021 Canadian Armed Forces Star/Family of the Game program. This program highlights and honours deserving military personnel here in the Halifax region who go above and beyond and are positive contributors at work and within the community. We are grateful that the Mooseheads have chosen to continue this long-standing program in 2020 despite the challenges of COVID-19, and thank them for their ongoing commitment to our Defence community. Congratulations to our first cohort of members honoured during the jersey presentation. Well deserved.