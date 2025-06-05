Moose Hide run at HMC Dockyard

Members of Maritime Forces Atlantic showed their support for the Moose Hide Campaign on May 15, coming together for a walk/run/jog at His Majesty’s Canadian Dockyard. The Moose Hide Campaign is a nationwide indigenous-led movement aimed at ending violence against women and children. Participants received information about the campaign and were invited to wear the leather Moose Hide pin during their exercise. The morning began with a Land Acknowledgement and words from CPO2 Cheyanne Delaronde, military co-chair of the Atlantic Defence Indigenous Advisory Group.