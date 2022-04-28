Memorial Concert / Concert commémoratif

The Stadacona Band of the Royal Canadian Navy is performing the Battle of the Atlantic Memorial Concert at the Spatz Theatre in Halifax at 7pm, Thursday 5 May 2022. After two years of online performances, the Stadacona Band is proud to bring this annual FREE commemorative event back to live audiences.

This concert allows us the opportunity to reflect on the pivotal Allied effort to secure the Atlantic during the Second World War, and underlines Canada’s enormous contributions and sacrifices on the seas and in our ports. Join us as we recount life in Halifax at the beginning of the war, the experience of being a member of the Royal Canadian Navy at sea, and what it was like for service members to discover the true conditions of the European theatre of war. We are also excited to bring you the incredible true story of HMCS Assiniboine’s sinking of U-boat U-210 in August 1942, set to David Maslanka’s Short Symphony for Wind Ensemble “Give Us This Day.”

To book your free tickets: spatztheatre.ca

La Musique Stadacona de la Marine royale canadienne présente le concert commémoratif de la bataille de l’Atlantique au théâtre Spatz d’Halifax le jeudi 5 mai 2022 à 19 h. Après avoir donné des concerts en ligne pendant deux ans, la Musique Stadacona est fière de présenter à nouveau ce concert commémoratif annuel GRATUIT en présentiel.

Ce concert nous donne l’occasion de réfléchir à l’effort crucial que les Alliés ont déployé pour assurer la sécurité de l’Atlantique pendant la Seconde Guerre mondiale, et souligne les énormes contributions et sacrifices du Canada en mer et dans nos ports. Joignez-vous à nous pour en apprendre davantage sur la vie à Halifax au début de la guerre, et sur l’expérience vécue par les membres de la Marine royale canadienne en mer, ainsi que dans les véritables théâtres européens de la guerre. Nous sommes également ravis de vous présenter l’incroyable histoire vraie du NCSM Assiniboine, qui a coulé le sous-marin allemand U-210 en août 1942, et ce, au son de la courte symphonie pour orchestre d’harmonie « Give Us This Day » de David Maslanka.

Pour réserver vos billets gratuits : spatztheater.ca