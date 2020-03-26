Campus Atlantic takes MEGA Curling 2020 trophy

By Ryan Melanson,

Trident Staff

PSP Halifax hosted the 2020 MEGA Curling Championship at the CFB Halifax Curling Club from March 2-6, with 12 teams taking part, representing 11 different units from across Formation Halifax.

Teams included HMC ships Charlottetown, Toronto, and St.John’s, along with Trinity, Campus Atlantic, Formation Chaplains, the Stadacona Band, FMF Cape Scott (two teams), BIS, 406 Squadron, and Fleet Diving Unit (Atlantic).

The semi final matches were held on March 5, with Campus Atlantic defeating the Stadacona Band 6-4, and FMF Cape Scott taking a 12-7 victory over BIS. The finals took place the next morning, with Campus Atlantic securing the trophy after a 4-3 win over FMF. The championship team consisted of CPO2 Denny Wilson, CPO2 Helene Coggins, LS Blaine Richard, OS Kyle McGrath, and Lt(N) Alex Jean. The team also went undefeated through the earlier portion of the tournament, with wins over FMF (6-2), Charlottetown (9-3), Trinity (3-0), Toronto (12-0), and Formation Chaplains (11-2)

Next up for the CFB Halifax Curling Club will be the CAF Atlantic Regional Championship, set for April 14-17.