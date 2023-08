A Change of Appointment ceremony was held on August 3 to welcome Maritime Forces Atlantic’s new Formation Chief, Chief Petty Officer 1st Class Derek Godin. CPO1 Godin takes over from CPO1 Alena Mondelli, who served as Formation Chief since June of 2022. From left, CPO1 Godin, RAdm Josée Kurtz, Commander MARLANT and JTFA, and CPO1 Mondelli.