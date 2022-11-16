MARLANT marks Remembrance Day in Halifax and at sea

Members of the defence team joined the wider community in marking Remembrance Day across the Halifax region on November 11, with large ceremonies at the Grand Parade and at the Halifax Memorial in Point Pleasant Park, along with smaller community ceremonies across HRM and throughout Nova Scotia. Maritime Forces Atlantic leadership, including RAdm Brian Santarpia, Commander MARLANT and JTFA, and Formation Chief CPO1 Alena Mondelli, joined large crowds to honour veterans and remember those who died serving their country. Ships at sea, like HMCS Montréal, held their own ceremonies on board among the ship’s company.