MARLANT Energy Awareness Week 2024  

Thank you for making MARLANT Energy Awareness Week (18-22 November 2024) another successful event by stopping by one of MARLANT Safety and Environment’s (MARL SE) informational booths and participating in the daily energy challenges. From Left, Ru Yap with Johnson Controls – Forces for Energy Efficiency and Yvonne Chabassol with Defence Construction Canada – MARLANT Safety & Environment.

Canada has committed to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. By continuing to make changes to lower energy usage at work and home, even small changes can make a big difference. Small everyday habits, such as turning off lights and electronics, reducing your amount of printing, or taking the stairs instead of the elevator, can help contribute to an energy-efficient future improving the health of people and the environment, as well as having a profound impact on improving MARLANT’s carbon footprint.

Congratulations to the three lucky winners of a solar-powered lantern, provided by the Energy Performance Contract. For more information related to energy efficiency initiatives or MARLANT Safety and Environmental programs contact us at +N48FormationSafetyandEnvironment@forces.gc.ca or visit the MARL SE website on the DWAN at http://halifax.mil.ca/MarlantSafetyEnvironment/.