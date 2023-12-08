MARLANT Energy Awareness Week 2023

By MARLANT Safety & Environment

MARLANT Energy Awareness Week (EAW) took place from November 20-24, 2023. During the week, representatives from MARLANT Safety & Environment and Forces for Energy Efficiency set up informational booths to educate and raise awareness on energy conservation and to highlight some greening initiatives within MARLANT and the Royal Canadian Navy (RCN).

One of the significant initiatives within MARLANT includes the Energy Performance Contract, which aims to improve the energy efficiency of 100+ facilities and reduce approximately 15,000 tons of greenhouse gas emissions annually. Another initiative being undertaken by the RCN is assessing operational efficiency improvement measures and implementing an operational fleet decarbonization plan. Both these initiatives align with the Government of Canada’s goal of achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

During EAW, we hope you have become more energy-conscious! Remember that every effort makes a big difference to reducing energy consumption and our carbon footprint for a more sustainable future!