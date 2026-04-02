Mariners take two: Halifax men’s and women’s teams win volleyball gold

By Sara White,

The Aurora

A snowy start to the Canadian Armed Forces Atlantic Region men’s and women’s volleyball tournament pushed opening play back a couple of hours and required some early schedule adjustments. Once things got underway, however, teams from 12 Wing Shearwater, Canadian Forces Base Halifax, 5th Canadian Division Support Base Gagetown and the host 14 Wing Greenwood were ready to compete.

By the end of the three-day tournament, the Halifax-based Mariners had claimed both the men’s and women’s titles.

Women’s action

In the February 24 opener, the Halifax/Shearwater Mariners defeated the Greenwood Bombers 25-17 and 25-15. The afternoon’s second game saw the Mariners continue their strong start with a 25-13, 25-20 win over Gagetown.

On Day 2, February 25, Greenwood defeated Gagetown in three sets, 23-25, 25-4 and 15-6. With the round robin complete, Halifax/Shearwater secured first place in the standings and advanced directly to the championship match.

Greenwood and Gagetown met in a February 26 semifinal, with Greenwood earning the second spot in the final.

When the teams met again for the title match, Halifax/Shearwater came away with the gold, winning 25-22, 25-16 and 25-10. Corporal Christina Souza was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.

Greenwood coach Corporal Leo Gauthier said the Halifax/Shearwater team had built momentum through the tournament.

“They’d elevated their game — they played well,” he said.

Men’s action

The Halifax Mariners also opened their tournament on February 24 with a win over the Greenwood Bombers, taking the match 25-18 and 25-14.

Later that day, Gagetown defeated Shearwater before returning to the court to face Halifax, where the Mariners secured another victory, 25-21 and 25-17.

On Day 2, three more games were played. Greenwood defeated Shearwater before adding a second win against Gagetown. Halifax also picked up a victory over Shearwater, 25-12 and 25-22, finishing first in the standings and advancing directly to the final.

In the February 26 semifinal round, Gagetown defeated Shearwater and then Greenwood to earn a place in the championship game.

The final followed the women’s title match, with Halifax facing Gagetown for the gold. The Mariners secured the championship in straight sets, 25-14, 25-23 and 25-18.

Halifax Naval Cadet Justin Gallant was named the final’s Most Valuable Player.